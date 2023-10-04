Calif. Jury Finds for Defendants at Conclusion of Asbestos Cement Water Pipe Trial

LOS ANGELES –– A California jury has reached a defense verdict in an asbestos case, finding for J-M Manufacturing Company Inc. and Ferguson Enterprises LLC at the end of a trial involving asbestos-containing cement water pipe.

Hon. Graciela Freixes of the California Superior Court for Los Angeles County presided over the trial, which ended in a verdict on Sept. 19. J-M Manufacturing Company Inc. and Ferguson Enterprises Inc. were the remaining defendants at the time of the verdict.

The underlying claims were asserted by Kirt Bjoin, who contended that he developed lung cancer as a result of his work with …