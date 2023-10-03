Barretts Minerals Inc. Companies File for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy, Citing Talc Liabilities

HOUSTON –– Minerals Technologies Inc.’s subsidiaries Barretts Minerals Inc. and Barretts Ventures Texas LLC have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy relief, citing growing talc liabilities.

In the Chapter 11 petition filed Oct. 2 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, the Debtor estimated that it had between 200 and 999 creditors and between $10 million and $50 million in estimated liabilities.

In a press release, Minerals Technologies said that the “Debtors intend to operate their businesses normally throughout the duration of the Chapter 11 cases.”

“No other subsidiaries or business units of MTI are included …