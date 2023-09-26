Federal Court Precludes Anchoring in Voir Dire and Opening Statements
September 26, 2023
By Edward R. Hugo and Bina Ghanaat of Hugo Parker LLP
For more on the authors, Click Here.
HarrisMartin published our article, “The Big Problems With Mini-Openings” in the April 2023 edition of COLUMNS-Asbestos. The article focused on the problems presented by mini-opening statements and included an example where asbestos plaintiffs’ counsel sought to ask potential jurors in voir dire if they were open to awarding non-economic damages of “over 34 million dollars” to the adult heirs of a sixty-seven-year-old man who “had various medical issues such as being severely obese and having two heart attacks” prior to his …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
MORE DETAILS
HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Uber Litigation and Other Mass Tort Updates
September 27, 2023 - Lexington, KY
21c Museum Hotel Lexington