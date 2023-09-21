N.Y. Judge Refuses to Disturb $35M Asbestos Verdict, Levies Sanctions Against Defense Counsel

NEW YORK — A New York judge has refused to overturn a $35 million asbestos verdict issued in favor of a former steamfitter, ruling it was supported by the evidence, which showed that Jenkins Bros. is responsible for the plaintiff’s mesothelioma.

Judge Suzanne Adams of the New York Supreme Court also issued $10,000 in sanctions against Jenkins’ counsel, Clyde & Co. US LLP, for knowingly eliciting false testimony from Jenkins' expert and submitting discovery responses containing materially false statements.

“Jenkins' counsel filed interrogatory responses that contained demonstrably false information, served an expert witness report that also contained demonstrably false information, …