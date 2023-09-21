Burnham Must Face Punitive Damages Claim in N.Y. Asbestos Exposure Case

NEW YORK — Burnham must face a punitive damages claim in an asbestos exposure case, a New York judge has ruled, because the plaintiff presented evidence that the company did not put warnings on its boilers concerning the hazards of asbestos.

In a Sept. 12 order, Judge Adam Silvera of the New York Supreme Court further found Burnham failed to present sufficient evidence supporting its argument that the plaintiff’s exposure was below permissible exposure limits.

Kevin Burns, who worked as a plumber, alleged he exposed to asbestos-laden dust when he removed and installed hundreds of Burnham boilers between 1958 and …