Asbestos Case Alleging Exposure During WTC Construction Proceeds in N.Y.

NEW YORK — A New York judge has denied ALCOA Inc.’s predecessor summary judgment in an asbestos exposure case, ruling there is a question of fact as to whether asbestos-containing fireproofing spray was used in the World Trade Center during the decedent’s employment with a subcontractor.

In a Sept. 11 order, Judge Adam Silvera of the New York County Supreme Court further found the plaintiffs provided ample evidence that ALCOA took part in the selection of materials used by its subcontractors, including fireproofing spray.

The action was filed on behalf of decedent Kenneth Last, whose mesothelioma was allegedly caused, in …