Group Files Brief Contesting Order Denying Motion to Dismiss WCD Bankruptcy Petition

TRENTON, N.J. ¬¬–– A group has filed its opening brief in the appeal of a Bankruptcy Court order that declined to dismiss a bankruptcy petition filed by Whittaker, Clark & Daniels, arguing that the court incorrectly interpreted the meaning of a Receivership Order.

The joint opening brief was filed on Sept. 12 in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey by the Official Committee of Talc Claimants and Peter Protopapas, in his capacity as the court-appointed receiver for WCD.

The appellants maintained in their brief that the underlying bankruptcy petition filed by Whittaker, Clark & Daniels was …