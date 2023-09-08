N.Y. Jury Awards Asbestos Plaintiff $38 Million at Conclusion of Trial
September 8, 2023
NEW YORK — A six-person jury in New York has unanimously awarded a man who alleged he developed lung cancer due to exposure to Burnham LLC’s asbestos-containing boilers $31.5 million in compensatory damages and $6.5 million in punitive damages.
Sitting in the New York County Supreme Court, the jury issued the compensatory damages verdict on Aug. 3 and the punitive damages verdict a day later. Judge Mary V. Rosado oversaw the trial.
Plaintiff Romeo Maffei alleged he was exposed to Burnham LLC’s boilers while working as a contractor. Specifically, he says he was exposed to asbestos when he removed cracked …
FIRM NAMES
- Weitz & Luxenberg
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's Midwest Asbestos Litigation Conference
September 20, 2023 - St. Louis, MO
Four Seasons Hotel, St. Louis
HarrisMartin’s Benzene and Toxic Tort Litigation Conference: Recent Developments and Future Trends
December 01, 2023 - Charleston, SC
The Charleston Place