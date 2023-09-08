DCo LLC Disclaims Liability for Decedent's Mesothelioma in Trial Brief

BOSTON — DCo LLC f/k/a Dana Companies LLC told a federal court that it cannot be held liable for a decedent’s asbestos exposure and mesothelioma diagnosis because it cannot be proven that he was ever exposed to asbestos-containing gaskets made by its predecessor.

In a Sept. 5 trial brief filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts, DCo says its predecessor, Victor Gasket Manufacturing Co., was only one of several suppliers of gasket material to the manufacturers of small engines that the decedent allegedly worked with or around.

While serving as a fireman and boiler tender …