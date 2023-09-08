Foster Wheeler Liable for Seaman’s Asbestos Exposure, Plaintiff Tells Mass. Federal Court

BOSTON — The plaintiff in a wrongful death case told a Massachusetts federal court that defendant Foster Wheeler Corp. is liable for the decedent’s exposure under maritime law because the company breached its duty to warn him of the dangers of asbestos in its boilers.

In her Sept. 5 trial brief filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts, the plaintiff further contends that the company is not shielded by the government contractor defense because it did not provide the warnings that were required under military rules, and did not warn the Navy about a hazard known …