$28.5 Million Awarded to Former Pipefitter for Asbestos Exposure at World Trade Center

NEW YORK — A New York jury has awarded $28.5 million to a former pipefitter who alleged he developed asbestos-related lung cancer as a result of being exposed to fireproofing insulation used on the steel beams and elevator shafts of the World Trade Center during its original construction.

On Aug. 28, the New York County Supreme Court jury found defendants The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, Mario & DiBono Plastering Company Inc., and Tishman Realty & Construction Company Inc., liable to James Petro Sr. for $13.5 million in damages for past pain and suffering and $15 million …