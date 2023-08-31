Ill. Jury Awards More Than $40 Million at Conclusion of Asbestos Trial Against John Crane

CHICAGO –– An Illinois jury has awarded more than $40 million to an asbestos plaintiffs at the conclusion of a trial against John Crane Inc., according to recently entered verdict form.

In an Aug. 30 order, the Illinois Circuit Court of Cook County ordered that judgment in the amount of $40,750,000 be entered.

The total amount includes $11.25 million for Bruce Tergerson’s loss of normal life, $13.5 for his conscious pain and suffering, and $5.25 million for emotional distress.

Jurors also awarded Beverly Torgerson $4 million for loss of services, $3.6 million for loss of society, and $1 million for …