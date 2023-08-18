GE Awarded Summary Judgment in Pa. Federal Asbestos Exposure Case

PHILADELPHIA — A Pennsylvania federal judge has awarded General Electric Co. summary judgment in an asbestos case, finding the evidence failed to establish a link between the plaintiff’s exposure and the company’s turbines.

In an Aug. 15 order, Judge Chad F. Kenney of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania found the plaintiff failed to show that GE’s turbines required incorporation of asbestos-containing gaskets and that GE knew or had reason to know a gasket on a steam line was likely to be dangerous for its intended use.

In addition, the judge found the plaintiff did not …