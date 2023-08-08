Delaware Chancery Court Denies Request to Intervene in Reinz Wisconsin Gasket Proceedings

WILMINGTON, Del. –– A Delaware Chancery Court has rejected efforts by DCo to intervene in hopes that it could weigh in on the receiver appointed for Reinz Wisconsin Gasket LLC, saying that the request was untimely.

In an Aug. 3 letter Vice Chancellor Morgan T. Zurn of the Delaware Court of Chancery denied the motion to intervene. In an order issued the same day, the court appointed Peter D. Protopapas as receiver of and for Reinz Wisconsin Gasket LLC.

In doing so, the court said that Protopapas was appointed “for the limited purpose of investigating whether RWG had assets …