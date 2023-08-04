Fla. Appellate Court Reinstates Take-Home Asbestos Exposure Action

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A Florida appellate court has reversed an award of summary judgment to a brake manufacturer in a take-home asbestos exposure case, ruling there is a question of fact as to whether the defendant’s products were a substantial contributing factor to the plaintiff’s mesothelioma.

In an Aug. 3 order, the Florida Court of Appeal, 1st District, ruled that a jury must determine whether the decedent was exposed to Carlisle Industrial Brake & Friction’s asbestos-containing break linings during the relevant time.

After filing the action in the Okaloosa County Circuit Court, Joan Smith died from mesothelioma. The complaint alleged …