Wash. High Court Upholds Verdict Against ExxonMobil in Asbestos Exposure Case

OLYMPIA, Wash. - The Washington Supreme Court has upheld a verdict against ExxonMobil Co. in a case alleging its negligence caused the death of an independent contractor’s employee who was exposed to asbestos, ruling that the trial court was within its discretion to refuse to give a § 343A jury instruction.

In an Aug. 3 opinion, the court explained that “whether there was substantial evidence that the plaintiff fully appreciated the dangers of asbestos was a factually driven and close decision, which the trial court was in the best position to make.”

The action was filed on behalf of …