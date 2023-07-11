La. Federal Court Dismisses Claims Against Asbestos Defendants on Res Judicata Grounds

NEW ORLEANS – A Louisiana federal court has awarded summary judgment to several defendants named in an asbestos lawsuit on res judicata grounds, concluding that there is “no genuine issue of material fact” as to the issue of whether the plaintiff could bring claims against the parties again.

In the July 5 order, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana awarded summary judgment motions filed by IMO, GE, Viacom, and Union Carbide.

The underlying claims were filed by Felton Robichaux, who contended that his work as an insulator and carpenter at Avondale Shipyards from 1961 to 1979 …