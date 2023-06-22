Pa. Court Denies Union Carbide’s Motion for Summary Judgment in Asbestosis Case

PHILADELPHIA –– A Pennsylvania federal court has denied Union Carbide’s motion for summary judgment in an asbestosis case, concluding that issues of material fact remained on the question of causation.

In the June 12 order, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania found that the plaintiffs had overcome Union Carbide’s motion for summary judgment with expert reports.

The plaintiffs brought the claims on behalf of Alfred Broderick, who allegedly developed pulmonary asbestosis as a result of exposure to asbestos fibers. Prior to his death, Broderick testified that he was exposed to defendants’ asbestos-containing products while serving …