Perkins Engines Must Face Claims in Asbestos Lung Cancer Action, N.Y. Judge Rules

NEW YORK — A New York judge has refused to dismiss Perkins Engines Inc. from an asbestos action, ruling there is a question of fact as to whether the decedent’s lung cancer was caused by his exposure to the company’s gaskets while repairing cars at a gas station.

In two June 6 orders, Judge Adam Silvera of the New York County Supreme Court found Perkins failed to establish that its gaskets did not contain asbestos and could not have contributed to the decedent’s exposure.

The action was filed against various companies on behalf of Eric Puetzer, who died from …