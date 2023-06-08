Pa. Intermediate Court Upholds Transfer of Asbestos Action Against College

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Superior Court has upheld a transfer of an asbestos exposure action filed against Dickinson College and others from Philadelphia to Carlisle, Pa., affirming that the plaintiff’s chosen forum is “more than merely inconvenient” to the defendants.

In a June 6 opinion, the panel agreed with the lower court that “there is no dispute that Dickinson College is more than 100 miles from Philadelphia, that Dickinson College is the site of the alleged asbestos exposure, and that Dickinson’s witnesses and documents are all located in Cumberland County.”

The panel cited the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s explanation …