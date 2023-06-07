Warren Pumps Awarded Summary Judgment in Pa. Federal Asbestos Exposure Case
June 7, 2023
PITTSBURGH — A Pennsylvania federal judge has awarded Warren Pumps Inc. summary judgment in an asbestos occupational exposure case, ruling that it is shielded by the government contractor defense because the U.S. Navy approved the specifications for the manufacture of pumps the company supplied onboard its vessels.
In a June 6 order, Judge Joy Flowers Conti of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania further ruled that the plaintiff’s fraudulent concealment claim fails because he undisputed evidence shows that Warren Pumps did not possess knowledge about the dangers of the asbestos-containing pipes it supplied to the Navy …
