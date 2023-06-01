Trial of Mesothelioma Plaintiff Bringing Talc Claims Against J&J Kicks off in California

OAKLAND, Calif. –– A mesothelioma trial involving talcum powder kicked off this week in California, in which jurors will hear claims that the plaintiff’s use of talcum powder products manufactured by Johnson & Johnson contained asbestos fibers and caused his illness.

Opening statements were heard on May 31 in the California Superior Court for Alameda County, according to CVN, which is broadcasting the trial.

Last month, Hon. Michael B. Kaplan of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey permitted the claims of Anthony Hernandez-Valadez to proceed to trial, lifting the stay and modifying the injunction in …