Calif. Court Awards Summary Judgment to Talc Supplier Defendant, Finds Plaintiffs’ Evidence ‘Speculative’

OAKLAND, Calif. –– A California judge has awarded summary judgment to a defendant in asbestos cosmetic talcum powder case, concluding that the plaintiff had failed to “state any specific facts as to what evidence these documents contain that would prove a claim of threshold exposure.”

In a tentative ruling issued May 24, the California Superior Court for Alameda County opined that the plaintiff’s evidence was “too speculative for a reasonable jury to infer that it is more likely than not that at any time during the 1979 to 1987 period White Linen powder contained 907 talc.”

The final order was …