South Carolina Court Orders Insurer to Pay More than $670,000 in Asbestos-Related Dispute

COLUMBIA, S.C. –– A South Carolina trial court has awarded attorneys’ fees in an asbestos-related case, concluding that an insurance company’s discovery conduct necessitated the filing of seven motions to compel and ultimately wasted the “Court’s and the Receiver’s time and resources in its gamesmanship.”

In a May 12 order issued by the South Carolina Court of Common Pleas for Fifth Judicial Circuit, Richland County, opined that an insurance company’s “stonewalling” of discovery efforts “extended beyond policy documents, to nearly every aspect of the litigation.”

“The Court finds that given the relevance of the documents and the clarity of …