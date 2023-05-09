Louisiana Appellate Court Affirms $19 Million Judgement Entered in Asbestos Case

NEW ORLEANS –– A Louisiana appellate court has affirmed a judgment of more than $19 million against an asbestos defendant, concluding in part that the jury’s award was not so disproportionate to his injury “that it shocks the conscience.”

In a May 3 ruling, the Louisiana Court of Appeals, Fourth Circuit, rejected the defendant’s other assignments of error, concluding that the trial court did not err in allocating liability or instructing the jury.

The claims were asserted by William Walker, who contended that he developed mesothelioma as a result of exposure to asbestos-containing products while working as a pipefitter and …