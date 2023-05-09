ASBESTOS

La. Appellate Court Weighs in on Summary Judgment Orders Entered in Asbestos Case


May 9, 2023


DOCUMENTS
  • Everett Order
  • Riley Power Order


NEW ORLEANS ¬¬–– A Louisiana appellate court has weighed in on a number of summary judgment awards in an asbestos case, finding in part that the record shows substantial documentation that could have been used to oppose Foster Wheeler’s motion for summary judgment.

In a May 2 order, the Louisiana Court of Appeal, Fourth Circuit, concluded that “the district court abused its discretion when it summarily denied the [plaintiffs’] motion for new trial.”

Plaintiffs Paula Everett and William Everett Jr. filed the claims on behalf of Emily Everett. According to the plaintiffs, Emily Everett was the spouse of a worker …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's Camp Lejeune Litigation Conference: The Road to Successful Litigation

June 09, 2023 - Charleston, SC
Charleston School of Law

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Updates and Challenges Facing Current High Stakes Mass Tort Litigation

May 24, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA
Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center

MORE DETAILS