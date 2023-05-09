La. Appellate Court Weighs in on Summary Judgment Orders Entered in Asbestos Case
May 9, 2023
DOCUMENTS
- Everett Order
- Riley Power Order
NEW ORLEANS ¬¬–– A Louisiana appellate court has weighed in on a number of summary judgment awards in an asbestos case, finding in part that the record shows substantial documentation that could have been used to oppose Foster Wheeler’s motion for summary judgment.
In a May 2 order, the Louisiana Court of Appeal, Fourth Circuit, concluded that “the district court abused its discretion when it summarily denied the [plaintiffs’] motion for new trial.”
Plaintiffs Paula Everett and William Everett Jr. filed the claims on behalf of Emily Everett. According to the plaintiffs, Emily Everett was the spouse of a worker …
