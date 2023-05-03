LTL Judge Lifts Stay as to Mesothelioma Plaintiff, Allows Trial to Proceed

TRENTON, N.J. –– The court overseeing LTL Management LLC’s second Chapter 11 petition has lifted the stay and modified the injunction to allow a mesothelioma plaintiff’s case to proceed to trial in California.

Hon. Michael B. Kaplan of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey issued his order from the bench during a hearing addressing a multitude of issues, including a motion for stay relief from Anthony Hernandez-Valadez.

In his ruling, Judge Kaplan said “the most difficult issue for this court has been the selection of a plaintiff to move forward while the others are stayed.”

“A …