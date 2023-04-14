Wash. Jury Reaches Defense Verdict at Conclusion of Mesothelioma Asbestos Trial
April 14, 2023
DOCUMENTS
- Complaint
- Special Verdict Form
SEATTLE –– A Washington jury has reached a defense verdict at the conclusion of an asbestos trial, rejecting claims asserted on behalf of a mesothelioma plaintiff and finding for the lone remaining defendant at the conclusion of the trial.
According to the special verdict form filed April 12 in the Washington Superior Court for King County, jurors found that that defendant did not manufacture or sell a product that was not reasonably safe.
The trial lasted five weeks before jurors reached their unanimous verdict.
In his complaint, filed in May 2020, plaintiff Gary Olson alleged that he came into …
