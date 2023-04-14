Defendants Notify Talcum Powder MDL Court of New Bankruptcy Filing, Stay of Litigation

TRENTON, N.J. –– Counsel for the talcum powder defendants has sent a letter to the federal court overseeing the national talcum powder products liability multidistrict litigation docket alerting it to the newest bankruptcy filing of LTL Management LLC and a temporary restraining order staying the litigation.

According to an April 10 letter sent to the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, as a result of this stay, “no substantive response can be made to plaintiff’s recent letter.”

The aforementioned letter was sent by the Plaintiffs’ Steering Committee to the MDL Court requesting a status conference to “restart” …