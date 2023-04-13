Several Subpoenas Served on Insurance Companies in Asbestos Case Ruled as Improper by Louisiana Court

NEW ORLEANS –– Subpoenas issued by an asbestos plaintiff in a Louisiana case have been quashed by the court, which found that they improperly were served on corporate entities and not on corporate representatives.

In the April 11 order, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana further found that service of the subpoenas requiring production of “broad categories of documents after the close of the discovery period is improper.”

Plaintiff Kelly Giarratano filed the underlying lawsuit, contending that she was exposed to asbestos while living with her grandfather, Hughie Verdoodt, an employee of Avondale Shipyards. Giarratano …