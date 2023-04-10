Ad Hoc Committee of Talc Claimants Files Brief, Says LTL’s Second Bankruptcy Was ‘Deliberate Defiance’ of 3rd Circuit’s Mandate
April 10, 2023
DOCUMENTS
- Brief
TRENTON, N.J. –– The Ad Hoc Committee of Certain Talc Claimants have filed an information brief in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey, arguing that “a bad faith bankruptcy is not transformed because a debtor claims that certain creditors want to support its settlement.”
In the April 10 brief filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey, the group insisted that the second filing must be dismissed, given that it constitutes “fraud and sanctionable conduct.”
The group is comprised of nine members of the Official Committee of Talc Claimants in LTL Management’s …
