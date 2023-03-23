New York Trial Court Rejects Kaiser Gypsum’s Post-Trial Motions, Allowing $15 Million Verdict to Stand

NEW YORK –– A New York trial court has denied Kaiser Gypsum’s post-trial motions in a case that ended in a $15 million verdict, finding in part that the plaintiff’s expert proof was sufficient to establish causation.

In the March 16 order, the New York Supreme Court for New York County additionally found that a remittitur in the case was not appropriate since the award was within the range of other awards in the court.

The underlying lawsuit was asserted on behalf of Munir Seen, who allegedly developed mesothelioma as a result of exposure to asbestos fibers in joint …