DuPont Prevails on Price-Anderson Act Claim in La. Federal Asbestos Exposure Case

SHREVEPORT, La. — A Louisiana federal judge has dismissed a Price-Anderson Act claim against E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Co. in an asbestos exposure action, ruling that the plaintiff’s alleged injuries are non-radioactive and thus not covered under the Act.

In a March 1 order, Judge S. Maurice Hicks Jr. of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana agreed with DuPont that the plaintiff’s alleged asbestos exposure, which occurred in connection with the packaging of a radioactive material, is not enough to bring the injury within the Act’s ambit.

Reginald Short alleged what while serving …