ASBESTOS

Asbestos Wrongful Death Case Proceeds to Trial in La. Federal Court


March 10, 2023



NEW ORLEANS — A Louisiana federal judge has refused to reconsider his denial of Swiftships Inc.’s motion for summary judgment in an asbestos wrongful death case, ruling the plaintiffs’ expert testimony created a question of fact as to whether the decedent’s exposure at the company’s shipyard.

In a March 3 order, Judge Eldon E. Fallon of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana allowed the claims to proceed to trial, which is set to begin March 13 against Swiftships, Boland Marine and Manufacturing Company LLC, Bayer CropScience, Bollinger Shipyards Lockport LLC, CBS Corp, Foster Wheeler LLC and …


