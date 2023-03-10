ASBESTOS

Wash. Federal Judge Dismisses Asbestos Wrongful Death Case on Causation Grounds


March 10, 2023


SEATTLE –– A Washington federal judge dismissed an asbestos wrongful death action after it was reinstated by the 9th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals, ruling there is no evidence that the decedent had substantial exposure to the remaining defendants’ asbestos-containing products for a substantial period of time.

In a March 9 order, Judge Benjamin H. Settle of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington awarded summary judgment to the remaining defendants, William Powell Co., John Crane Inc. and Crosby Valve LLC.

Thomas Deem worked as an outside machinist onboard ships at the Puget Sound Naval …


