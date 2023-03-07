South Carolina Jury Awards $29 Million at Conclusion of Cosmetic Talc Asbestos Trial
March 7, 2023
DOCUMENTS
- Complaint
COLUMBIA, S.C. –– South Carolina jurors have awarded $29.14 million at the conclusion of a trial involving asbestos-containing talcum powder cosmetic products, finding Whittaker, Clark & Daniels liable for the plaintiff’s development of mesothelioma.
The trial began on Feb. 23 with opening statements. Closing arguments were delivered on March 3; a verdict was reached later that day. Hon Jean Toal of the South Carolina Court of Common Pleas for Richland County presided over the trial.
Jurors reached a defense verdict for the other defendant remaining at the time of the verdict, IMI Fabi.
Plaintiff Sarah Plant brought the underlying claims, …
