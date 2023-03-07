ASBESTOS

South Carolina Jury Awards $29 Million at Conclusion of Cosmetic Talc Asbestos Trial


March 7, 2023


DOCUMENTS
  • Complaint


COLUMBIA, S.C. –– South Carolina jurors have awarded $29.14 million at the conclusion of a trial involving asbestos-containing talcum powder cosmetic products, finding Whittaker, Clark & Daniels liable for the plaintiff’s development of mesothelioma.

The trial began on Feb. 23 with opening statements. Closing arguments were delivered on March 3; a verdict was reached later that day. Hon Jean Toal of the South Carolina Court of Common Pleas for Richland County presided over the trial.

Jurors reached a defense verdict for the other defendant remaining at the time of the verdict, IMI Fabi.

Plaintiff Sarah Plant brought the underlying claims, …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's Talcum Powder Litigation Conference: Onward and Upward!

April 26, 2023 - Washington, DC
Fairmont Washington, D.C. - Georgetown

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's May MDL Conference: Updates and Challenges Facing Current High Stakes Mass Tort Litigation

May 24, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA
Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center

MORE DETAILS