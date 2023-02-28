Ports America Prevails in La. Take-Home Asbestos Exposure Case

NEW ORLEANS — A Louisiana appellate panel has upheld an award of summary judgment to Ports America Gulfport Inc. and Atlantic & Gulf Stevedores Inc. in a take-home asbestos exposure case, ruling the plaintiffs did not establish a question of fact as to whether the decedent was exposed to asbestos cargo handled by the companies.

In a Feb. 27 opinion, the Louisiana Court of Appeal, 4th Cir., noted plaintiffs relied solely upon an inconsistent deposition given by the plaintiff’s husband and failed to rebut any of the evidence proffered by defendants.

Odell Allen worked as a longshoreman and freight handler …