ASBESTOS

Ports America Prevails in La. Take-Home Asbestos Exposure Case


February 28, 2023


DOCUMENTS
  • Opinion


NEW ORLEANS — A Louisiana appellate panel has upheld an award of summary judgment to Ports America Gulfport Inc. and Atlantic & Gulf Stevedores Inc. in a take-home asbestos exposure case, ruling the plaintiffs did not establish a question of fact as to whether the decedent was exposed to asbestos cargo handled by the companies.

In a Feb. 27 opinion, the Louisiana Court of Appeal, 4th Cir., noted plaintiffs relied solely upon an inconsistent deposition given by the plaintiff’s husband and failed to rebut any of the evidence proffered by defendants.

Odell Allen worked as a longshoreman and freight handler …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Managing Mass Torts, Key Litigation Updates and Lessons Learned

March 29, 2023 - Tucson, AZ
Omni Tucson National Resort

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference

March 03, 2023 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick

MORE DETAILS