Pa. Jury Finds for Union Carbide in Take-Home Asbestos Case
February 14, 2023
PITTSBURGH — A Pennsylvania jury has found for Union Carbide in a take-home asbestos exposure case, finding a lack of proof that the injured plaintiff was exposed to Georgia-Pacific’s Calidria chrysotile asbestos in drywall dust brought home on her son’s clothing.
In the Feb. 9 verdict, the jury also found that chrysotile asbestos did not cause the deceased plaintiff’s peritoneal mesothelioma.
Margaret Porzueck alleged she developed peritoneal mesothelioma as a result of laundering her son Bernard’s work clothes while he was employed by the Expert Drywall Co. in Pittsburgh in the summers of 1972 and 1973. According to the complaint, …
FIRM NAMES
- Kelley Jasons McGowan Spinelli Hanna & Reber
- Mayer Brown
- Savinis Kane & Gallucci
- Shook Hardy & Bacon
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Managing Mass Torts, Key Litigation Updates and Lessons Learned
March 29, 2023 - Tucson, AZ
Omni Tucson National Resort
HarrisMartin's Camp Lejeune Litigation Conference: Navigating Phase II - Department of Justice & Federal District Court
March 09, 2023 - San Diego, CA
THE US GRANT, a Luxury Collection Hotel, San Diego