Pa. Jury Finds for Union Carbide in Take-Home Asbestos Case

PITTSBURGH — A Pennsylvania jury has found for Union Carbide in a take-home asbestos exposure case, finding a lack of proof that the injured plaintiff was exposed to Georgia-Pacific’s Calidria chrysotile asbestos in drywall dust brought home on her son’s clothing.

In the Feb. 9 verdict, the jury also found that chrysotile asbestos did not cause the deceased plaintiff’s peritoneal mesothelioma.

Margaret Porzueck alleged she developed peritoneal mesothelioma as a result of laundering her son Bernard’s work clothes while he was employed by the Expert Drywall Co. in Pittsburgh in the summers of 1972 and 1973. According to the complaint, …