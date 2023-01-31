N.Y. Governor Rejects Changes to Wrongful Death Statute; Proposes Alternatives

ALBANY, N.Y. — The governor of New York has vetoed a bill that would expand the class of persons entitled to seek wrongful death damages, as well as the categories of recoverable damages and extend the statute of limitations, explaining that it “may result in significant unintended consequences,” including increased insurance and healthcare costs.

In a Jan. 30 notice, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Senate Bill Number 74-A was approved “without a serious evaluation of the impact of these massive changes on the economy, small businesses, and the state's complex health care system” and that “the broad, and perhaps, overlapping categories …