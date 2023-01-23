ASBESTOS

N.Y. Appellate Court Upholds Denial of Armstrong Pumps’ Summary Judgment Motion


January 23, 2023


DOCUMENTS
  • Opinion


ALBANY, N.Y. — A New York appellate panel has upheld a ruling denying Armstrong Pumps Inc.’s motion for summary judgment in an asbestos exposure case, affirming there are questions of fact as to whether its pumps were on the U.S. Navy vessels upon which the plaintiff worked.

In a Jan. 5 opinion, the New York Appellate Division, 3rd Department, found the plaintiff’s testimony belied Armstrong’s argument that he could not have been exposed to any products it manufactured because Armstrong only came into existence in 1965, which postdated the commissioning of the vessels on which the plaintiff served.

Albert …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference

March 03, 2023 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Hair Straightener & Social Media Litigation

January 25, 2023 - Miami Beach, FL
Fontainebleau Miami Beach

MORE DETAILS