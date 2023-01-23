Porsche America Denied Summary Judgment in N.Y. Asbestos Exposure Case
January 23, 2023
DOCUMENTS
- Order
NEW YORK — A New York judge has denied Porsche Cars North America Inc. (PCNA) summary judgment in an asbestos exposure case, ruling there is a question of fact as to whether the decedent worked on the company’s vehicles during the relevant time period.
In a recent order, Judge Adam Silvera of the New York County Supreme Court found the plaintiff established a question of fact via the decedent’s testimony, which indicates that he worked on vehicles and asbestos-containing replacement parts imported and distributed by PCNA.
Susan Carboni, on behalf of herself and as executrix of decedent Francesco Carboni’s estate, …
