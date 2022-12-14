ASBESTOS

N.Y. Court Allows Punitive Damage Claim to Proceed Against Burnham in Asbestos Cases


December 14, 2022


NEW YORK –– Several asbestos plaintiffs will be permitted to proceed with punitive damage claims against Burnham LLC after a New York trial court concluded that the defendant had failed to satisfy its burden that punitive damages were not warranted.

In a Dec. 5 order issued in one of the cases, the New York Supreme Court for New York County ruled that the plaintiff had established that an issue of fact existed when proffering evidence that the defendant failed to warn of asbestos-related dangers.

Plaintiff Charles Servedio filed the case, contending that his work with Burnham boilers during his employment …


