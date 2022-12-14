Sheet Flooring Company Denied Summary Judgment in New York Asbestos Case

NEW YORK –– A sheet flooring company named as a defendant in an asbestos case is not entitled to summary judgment, a New York court has found, since it did not demonstrate that the plaintiff’s specific causation case had failed.

In the Dec. 1 order, the New York Supreme Court for New York County specifically found that the defendant had merely speculated the dose reconstruction of the plaintiff’s exposure levels.

Plaintiff Paul Moutal argues that his lung cancer was caused by exposure to asbestos he encountered while working as a laborer and carpenter. Moutal said during his employment, he installed …