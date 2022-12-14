ASBESTOS

Calif. Court Awards Summary Judgment to 2 Valve Defendants in Asbestos Case


December 14, 2022


DOCUMENTS
  • Order


LOS ANGELES –– A California federal court has awarded summary judgment to two valve defendants in an asbestos case, concluding that the plaintiffs had failed to produce sufficient evidence to establish a triable issue of fact on causation against the companies.

In the Dec. 6 order, the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California also determined that the plaintiffs did not prove that the valves at issue required asbestos, as is required under maritime law.

The order dismissed the claims against both Nibco Inc., and Asco Valve, Inc. with prejudice.

The plaintiffs asserted the underlying claims …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Hair Straightener & Social Media Litigation

January 25, 2023 - Miami Beach, FL
Fontainebleau Miami Beach

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference

March 03, 2023 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick

MORE DETAILS