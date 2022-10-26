ASBESTOS

John Crane Inc. Denied Summary Judgment on Contractor Defense in Mass. Federal Asbestos Case


October 26, 2022


DOCUMENTS
  • Order


BOSTON — A Massachusetts federal judge has denied John Crane Inc. summary judgment in an asbestos exposure case, ruling is a question of fact as to whether the government contractor defense shields it from liability because it is unclear whether the U.S. Navy prohibited warning labels for asbestos.

On Oct. 21, Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton of the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts also found a question of fact as to whether the Navy required asbestos in the gaskets and packing at issue.

Arnold Pritt, 79, served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Purdy as a machinist …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's Social Media MDL Conference for Plaintiff Attorneys

November 08, 2022 - San Francisco, CA
InterContinental San Francisco IHG

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: The Hottest Upcoming Device Projects - Strattice Hernia Mesh & Exactech Hip and Knee Implants

November 09, 2022

MORE DETAILS