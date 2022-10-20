Ford Denied Summary Judgment in N.Y. Asbestos Exposure Action

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A New York judge has denied Ford Motor Co. summary judgment on claims that its asbestos-containing brakes and clutches caused or contributed to a plaintiff’s mesothelioma, ruling there are questions of fact as to whether chrysotile asbestos can cause the disease.

In an Oct. 6 order, Judge Edward A. Pace of the Erie County (N.Y.) Supreme Court also denied Ford summary judgment on plaintiffs’ punitive damages claim, finding questions of fact as to whether Ford acted with “wanton and reckless” disregard for public safety.

Joseph Skrzynski, who was diagnosed with malignant peritoneal mesothelioma, alleges his disease was …