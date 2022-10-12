Louisiana Federal Court Issues Several Orders on In Limine Motions in Asbestos Case

NEW ORLEANS –– A Louisiana federal court has weighed in on a number of pretrial motions in an asbestos case, concluding in part that it would not issue a blanket exclusion of settlement evidence as requested by the plaintiffs.

In a series of orders issued over the last week, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana weighed in on plaintiffs’ in limine motions and the defendants’ motion for partial summary judgment.

The plaintiffs asserted the underlying claims on behalf of Callen Cortez, contending that he developed mesothelioma as a result of asbestos exposure during the course of …