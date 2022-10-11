Oregon Appellate Court Affirms $5.2 Million Judgment Against Kaiser Gypsum in Asbestos Case
October 11, 2022
DOCUMENTS
- Opinion
SALEM, Ore. –– An Oregon appellate court has affirmed a $5.2 million judgment entered against Kaiser Gypsum in an asbestos case, finding no fault with the trial court’s rulings regarding a recklessness instruction and several-only liability.
In the Oct. 5 opinion, the Oregon Court of Appeals concluded in part that the trial court’s recklessness instruction “correctly stated the legal standard for the third category of tortious conduct.”
“It was not erroneous to give that instruction,” the court ruled.
The underlying claims were filed by Donald and Linda Miller. In their complaint, the Millers argued that Donald Miller was exposed to …
