Kaiser Gypsum Files Post-Trial Motions Contesting $15 Million Asbestos Verdict

NEW YORK –– Kaiser Gypsum has filed post-trial motions in an asbestos case that recently ended in a $15 million verdict, contesting the verdict on several grounds, including that the court’s pretrial orders deprived the defendant of a fair trial.

In a Sept. 9 motion for judgment notwithstanding the verdict, an order for new trial, or a remittitur of a “clearly excessive verdict,” filed in the New York Supreme Court for New York County, Kaiser Gypsum Company Inc. maintained that the plaintiff’s proof was “defective and insufficient.”

“The expert opinions submitted by Plaintiff here –– that Kaiser’s product contained talc …