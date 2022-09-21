Arrowhead, Industrial Manufacturing Prevail in Nev. Federal Asbestos Exposure Case

RENO, Nev. — A Nevada federal judge has awarded Industrial Manufacturing Co. and its subsidiary Arrowhead Products summary judgment in an asbestos exposure action, ruling the plaintiff failed to present evidence that he was injured by the defendants’ products.

In a Sept. 19 order, Judge Richard F. Boulware II of the U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada explained that neither the evidence nor witness testimony indicated that any of the asbestos-containing products were manufactured by Arrowhead or Industrial.

Jordan Potter alleges his father served as an aircraft mechanic in the U.S. Air Force and was exposed to asbestos-containing …